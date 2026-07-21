Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,066,971 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $498,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,234 shares of the company's stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,000 shares of the company's stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,453,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.82.

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Insider Activity

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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