Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,278,014 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Philip Morris International worth $541,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,146,000 after buying an additional 114,618 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,681 shares of the company's stock worth $91,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 115,267 shares of the company's stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $192.47 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $182.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $194.90. The firm has a market cap of $299.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here