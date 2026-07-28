Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $119.28 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639,721 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.35% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $119,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,048,136 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $326,927,000 after acquiring an additional 932,177 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,536,884 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $285,639,000 after purchasing an additional 737,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,315 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $175,355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,824 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $139,218,000 after purchasing an additional 332,794 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,273,497 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $102,848,000 after purchasing an additional 960,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TD boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Read Our Latest Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $102.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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