Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $121.68 Million Stake in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.48% of BXP worth $121,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BXP in the fourth quarter valued at $689,419,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in BXP by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,382,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,038,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in BXP by 32,286.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,889,115 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $127,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BXP by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,896,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $289,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BXP by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,065,995 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $206,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,938 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BXP Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02. BXP, Inc. has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. BXP's payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other BXP news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,732,597.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,417.65. The trade was a 81.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of BXP in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BXP from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BXP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore set a $68.00 price objective on BXP in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 price objective on BXP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BXP currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.11.

Read Our Latest Report on BXP

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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