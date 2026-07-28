Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $133.71 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $133,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,335.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,212.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,276.84. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,023.05 and a 1-year high of $1,525.17. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.The firm's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,408.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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