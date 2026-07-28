Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $135.61 Million Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,923 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.83% of Everest Group worth $135,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Everest Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Everest Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 874 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $389.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $390.53. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $353.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.69.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 EPS for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Everest Group's payout ratio is 16.27%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Group from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Everest Group from $388.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Everest Group from $356.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $387.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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