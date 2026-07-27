Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $147.34 Million Stake in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 130,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.84% of Carlyle Group worth $147,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 724,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,798,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,735,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $457,233,000 after purchasing an additional 117,223 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,083,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company's stock.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.84. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business's revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carlyle Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Carlyle Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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