Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $152.69 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858,888 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 94,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Rollins worth $152,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Rollins by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 740 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company's stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock's 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Rollins's payout ratio is presently 66.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rollins from $72.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.71.

View Our Latest Report on ROL

Key Rollins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management said termite and ancillary services continued to post solid growth, and lead volumes improved toward late June and early July, which could support a recovery in coming quarters.

Management said termite and ancillary services continued to post solid growth, and lead volumes improved toward late June and early July, which could support a recovery in coming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still see upside from current levels despite trimming targets, including Piper Sandler maintaining an overweight rating and BNP Paribas Exane keeping a neutral view with a higher target than the stock’s recent trading level.

Several analysts still see upside from current levels despite trimming targets, including Piper Sandler maintaining an overweight rating and BNP Paribas Exane keeping a neutral view with a higher target than the stock’s recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Rollins has been described as balancing solid Q2 growth with a softer outlook, suggesting the quarter was mixed rather than uniformly negative.

Rollins has been described as balancing solid Q2 growth with a softer outlook, suggesting the quarter was mixed rather than uniformly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing media coverage around the earnings call and transcript is reinforcing investor focus on management’s commentary about demand trends and margin performance.

Ongoing media coverage around the earnings call and transcript is reinforcing investor focus on management’s commentary about demand trends and margin performance. Negative Sentiment: Rollins reported Q2 earnings of $0.32 per share, below the consensus estimate of $0.34, and revenue of about $1.08 billion also came in slightly short of expectations.

Rollins reported Q2 earnings of $0.32 per share, below the consensus estimate of $0.34, and revenue of about $1.08 billion also came in slightly short of expectations. Negative Sentiment: Analysts turned more cautious after the report, with JPMorgan reaffirming an underweight rating and sharply lowering its price target, while Bank of America also cut its target and kept a neutral stance.

Analysts turned more cautious after the report, with JPMorgan reaffirming an underweight rating and sharply lowering its price target, while Bank of America also cut its target and kept a neutral stance. Negative Sentiment: Commentary around slower residential demand and a “downbeat” earnings release has added to the selloff, as the market appears to be recalibrating expectations after a period of high optimism.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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