Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $154.56 Million Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,529 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.10% of IDEX worth $154,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $223.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $219.14 and its 200 day moving average is $207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $231.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.IDEX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is 43.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 target price on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IEX

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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