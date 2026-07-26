Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $160.59 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT - Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,052,845 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 783,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.80% of Mattel worth $160,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 300,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59,085 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company's stock.

Mattel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mattel unveiled a Barbie Signature doll honoring basketball star Angel Reese, along with matching Reebok shoes, giving the company a fresh celebrity-driven product that could boost Barbie sales and broaden the brand’s cultural reach. Article Title

Mattel unveiled a Barbie Signature doll honoring basketball star Angel Reese, along with matching Reebok shoes, giving the company a fresh celebrity-driven product that could boost Barbie sales and broaden the brand’s cultural reach. Positive Sentiment: Mattel announced a worldwide licensing partnership with WWE-owned Lucha Libre AAA, expanding its wrestling toy portfolio and reinforcing its position in a popular action-figure category. Article Title

Mattel announced a worldwide licensing partnership with WWE-owned Lucha Libre AAA, expanding its wrestling toy portfolio and reinforcing its position in a popular action-figure category. Positive Sentiment: Mattel also highlighted new products and promotions around existing brands, including a Matchbox movie tie-in, a Halo Brick Shop set, UNO Social Club events, and Harry Potter collectible dolls, which suggest continued monetization across multiple franchises. Article Title

Mattel also highlighted new products and promotions around existing brands, including a Matchbox movie tie-in, a Halo Brick Shop set, UNO Social Club events, and Harry Potter collectible dolls, which suggest continued monetization across multiple franchises. Neutral Sentiment: News about short interest showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, offering little direct signal for the stock’s near-term direction.

News about short interest showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, offering little direct signal for the stock’s near-term direction. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage around the Angel Reese doll, the WWE/AAA deal, and Halo-related product leaks mostly reinforces the same upbeat product pipeline already captured above. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Mattel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAT

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $22.48.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Mattel had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $862.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Mattel's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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