Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $170.54 Million Stock Position in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085,579 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.01% of Fortive worth $170,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fortive alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1,081.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 977,590 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,041,000 after buying an additional 894,856 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 992,800 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,882,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,313 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Up 2.9%

Fortive stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fortive Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Fortive's dividend payout ratio is 14.37%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FTV

Insider Activity

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,891,941.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 87,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,337,901.80. This trade represents a 35.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fortive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortive wasn't on the list.

While Fortive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here