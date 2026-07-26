Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $174.46 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,086 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.07% of F5 worth $174,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $7,593,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in F5 by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,480 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $49,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $7,146,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,474.80. This trade represents a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.35, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,584.45. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $392.21 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $400.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.44. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $435.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore upgraded F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $382.67.

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F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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