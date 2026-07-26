Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $178.55 Million Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,822,522 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 208,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.73% of Howard Hughes worth $178,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,208,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,388 shares of the company's stock worth $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,992 shares of the company's stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of HHH stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.12. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

In related news, insider James Carman sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,418,563.20. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HHH. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Howard Hughes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Howard Hughes

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

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