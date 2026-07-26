Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $184.91 Million Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,211 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 65,738 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.00% of lululemon athletica worth $184,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. KBC Group NV increased its position in lululemon athletica by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,976 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,800 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 55.3% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.13. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $104.44 and a 1 year high of $225.98.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $148.35.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 4,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. This represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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