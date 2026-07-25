Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $191.57 Million Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661,636 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of Qnity Electronics worth $191,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Q. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,586,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on Q shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $151.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Qnity Electronics stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion and a PE ratio of 46.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.51 and a 200 day moving average of $128.83. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $177.28.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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