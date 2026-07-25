Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $193.14 Million Stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,848,130 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 160,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.92% of Smurfit Westrock worth $193,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SW. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SW. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Smurfit Westrock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 11.3%

NYSE:SW opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Smurfit Westrock's payout ratio is currently 251.39%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

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