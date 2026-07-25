Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $194.88 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,263 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 30,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.92% of Dycom Industries worth $194,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 73.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $482.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $415.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $436.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $554.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY opened at $430.58 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $566.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $452.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.69. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business's revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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