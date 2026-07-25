Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $210.39 Million Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,658,844 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.32% of BankUnited worth $210,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in BankUnited by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company's stock.

BankUnited Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of BKU stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $284.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.33 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.13%. BankUnited's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. BankUnited's dividend payout ratio is 36.77%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $194,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,232.34. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $45,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $690,791.19. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on BankUnited from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised BankUnited from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their price target on BankUnited from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $52.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BankUnited

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report).

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