Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $216.12 Million Stock Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,192 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 79,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of XPO worth $216,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in XPO by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,300 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of XPO by 20.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,850 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 115.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,420,899 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $470,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,480 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on XPO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on XPO from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on XPO from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $244.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $240.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE XPO opened at $214.47 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.68 and a twelve month high of $232.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $517,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,492.89. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

About XPO

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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