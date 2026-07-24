Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $226.62 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,882 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Tenet Healthcare worth $226,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $199.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $184.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52-week low of $146.60 and a 52-week high of $247.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.26 by $1.86. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Tenet Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenet Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tenet reported second-quarter EPS of $6.12, well above consensus, and revenue of $5.63 billion, also topping estimates, signaling stronger-than-expected operating performance. Article Title

Tenet reported second-quarter EPS of $6.12, well above consensus, and revenue of $5.63 billion, also topping estimates, signaling stronger-than-expected operating performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $20.30-$21.69, above Wall Street expectations, which suggests management sees continued earnings strength ahead. Article Title

The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $20.30-$21.69, above Wall Street expectations, which suggests management sees continued earnings strength ahead. Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism was also supported by Tenet’s improving credit profile and recent analyst sentiment, which had already set up the stock for a strong move into earnings. Article Title

Investor optimism was also supported by Tenet’s improving credit profile and recent analyst sentiment, which had already set up the stock for a strong move into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to view the stock favorably overall, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, though some recent commentary has been more cautious on valuation. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $254.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tenet Healthcare

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Further Reading

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