Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $227.62 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,998 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.70% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $227,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 162 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $234.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.47. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $245.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 4.92%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Reinsurance Group of America's dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $261.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total transaction of $1,474,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,264.04. This trade represents a 64.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Hayden sold 414 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $88,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,502,987.55. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

See Also

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