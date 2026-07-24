Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $233.07 Million Stake in WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS - Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560,556 shares of the bank's stock after selling 31,907 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.81% of WSFS Financial worth $233,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the bank's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,835 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,726 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 579.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,472 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 100,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WSFS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.07.

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Key Stories Impacting WSFS Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting WSFS Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: WSFS Financial reported Q2 2026 adjusted earnings of about $1.66 per share, topping consensus estimates near $1.50-$1.51 and well above the $1.27 earned a year ago. Article: WSFS Financial (WSFS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

WSFS Financial reported Q2 2026 adjusted earnings of about $1.66 per share, topping consensus estimates near $1.50-$1.51 and well above the $1.27 earned a year ago. Positive Sentiment: Revenue also beat expectations at $284.7 million versus the $278.4 million consensus, with total net revenue of $282.5 million and net interest income rising year over year, suggesting healthy core banking performance. Article: WSFS Reports 2Q 2026 EPS of $1.63 and ROA of 1.52%

Revenue also beat expectations at $284.7 million versus the $278.4 million consensus, with total net revenue of $282.5 million and net interest income rising year over year, suggesting healthy core banking performance. Neutral Sentiment: The company also highlighted a return on assets of 1.52% and return on equity of 11.23%, which reinforce solid profitability but are not necessarily a surprise to the market. Article: WSFS Financial Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 65,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $4,850,203.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 186,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,790,981.68. This represents a 26.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. WSFS Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.76.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $278.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

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