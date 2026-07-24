Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $237.89 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,472 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Marriott International worth $237,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,377,577,000 after purchasing an additional 118,504 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Marriott International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,274,475,000 after buying an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $812,570,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,879,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $582,952,000 after acquiring an additional 219,579 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,619,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marriott International Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $364.47 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $377.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.76 and a 1 year high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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