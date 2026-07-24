Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $252.27 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,173 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 147,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.50% of Lumentum worth $252,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $1,356,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,844,065.35. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $833.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $1,085.68. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 154.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $848.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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