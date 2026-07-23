Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $272.88 Million Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,635,464 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,821 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.34% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $272,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 634.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,902 shares of the company's stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 565,564 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,011,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,378 shares of the company's stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUB. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "buy (b-)" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.12.

Read Our Latest Report on AUB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $43.62.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $389.06 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 21.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Union Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

Key Atlantic Union Bankshares News

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlantic Union Bankshares this week:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

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