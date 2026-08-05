Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.33 Million Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,577 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 313,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.19% of Wolverine World Wide worth $29,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,988,758 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $163,146,000 after purchasing an additional 353,808 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 3,524,326 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $63,967,000 after purchasing an additional 822,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,100,339 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $56,271,000 after buying an additional 63,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006,578 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $36,419,000 after buying an additional 59,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,235 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,296,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.44 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wolverine World Wide's payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,727.76. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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