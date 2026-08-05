Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.04 Million Stock Position in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264,082 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 666,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of AvePoint worth $31,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175,194 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,639 shares of the company's stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AvePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 11.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AvePoint from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AvePoint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised AvePoint from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AvePoint

AvePoint Stock Up 1.0%

AVPT stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.16. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. AvePoint had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, research analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 5,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $67,598.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 809,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,574,211.84. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc NASDAQ: AVPT is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint's flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

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