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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $325.50 Million Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Boeing logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Boeing stake by 3.1% in the first quarter, ending with 1,635,453 shares worth about $325.5 million. Institutional investors overall continue to hold a large majority of Boeing stock, with ownership at 64.82%.
  • Boeing’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting a loss of $0.20 per share versus the forecasted loss of $0.68, while revenue rose 14% year over year to $22.22 billion. Analysts still expect the company to post a loss for the full fiscal year, however.
  • The company has seen a mix of encouraging and cautionary signals: recent major aircraft orders and expected FAA certification progress for the 737 MAX 7 and 10 are positives, but Boeing also faces concerns about weak near-term earnings, high debt, and ongoing competition from Airbus and Chinese manufacturers.
  • Interested in Boeing? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,453 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 49,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Boeing worth $325,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $279,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.53.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

About Boeing

(Free Report)

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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