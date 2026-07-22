Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $325.50 Million Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,453 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 49,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Boeing worth $325,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $279,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boeing Price Performance
Shares of BA stock opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35.
Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.53.
Read Our Latest Report on BA
Boeing News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Boeing announced a string of major commercial wins at the Farnborough Airshow, including orders/commitments from Philippine Airlines for up to 20 787 Dreamliners, SMBC Aviation Capital for 100 737 MAX jets, Riyadh Air for 28 more 787s, Luxair for additional 737-10s, Uganda Airlines’ first-ever Boeing purchase, and MSC Air Cargo’s five 777-8 freighters, strengthening the company’s backlog and revenue outlook. Article: Boeing and Philippine Airlines Announce Commitment for up to 20 787 Dreamliner Jets
- Positive Sentiment: FAA officials said certification for the 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 10 is expected soon, which could help Boeing bring long-delayed variants to market and support near-term production momentum. Article: FAA says certification of Boeing 737 MAX 7, 10 expected soon
- Positive Sentiment: Emirates said it expects Boeing 777-9 deliveries in the second quarter of 2027, signaling the troubled widebody program is moving closer to certification and entry into service. Article: Emirates expects Boeing 777-9 deliveries in second quarter 2027, president says
- Neutral Sentiment: Boeing pushed the U.S. to seek transparency on a reported EU loan package to Airbus, a sign that trade tensions could resurface, but the direct stock impact is unclear. Article: Boeing asks US to intervene over record EU loan to Airbus
- Negative Sentiment: Some coverage highlighted increasing competition from Chinese aircraft makers and Airbus, while Boeing’s CEO reiterated that a new jet launch is still years away because the company needs to repair its balance sheet first. Article: Boeing and Airbus prepare for next narrow-body battle – but airlines aren't pushing for new jets yet
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts also noted Boeing may be heading into next week’s earnings report with weak earnings expectations, which could temper enthusiasm after the recent order wins. Article: Boeing (BA) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
About Boeing
(Free Report
)
Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
See Also
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.
While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead.
This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.