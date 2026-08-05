Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.60 Million Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX - Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 407,818 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.35% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $33,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company's research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient's immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex's pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex's lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

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