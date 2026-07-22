Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $353.62 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,976,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 92,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.20% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $353,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is 136.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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