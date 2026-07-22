Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $363.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 832,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.48% of Mosaic worth $363,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,123,171 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $942,477,000 after buying an additional 461,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,174,708 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $317,379,000 after purchasing an additional 240,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,840,398 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $285,235,000 after buying an additional 2,653,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,479,395 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $203,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,822 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 632.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447,324 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $291,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294,205 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts: Sign Up

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 169.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $37.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Mosaic from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $25.00 price target on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mosaic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mosaic wasn't on the list.

While Mosaic currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here