Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $385.80 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,947 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of Comfort Systems USA worth $385,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total transaction of $2,020,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FIX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,015.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,772.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,850.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,555.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.99 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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