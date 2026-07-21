Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $422.29 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,457,602 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 344,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.45% of VICI Properties worth $422,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 49.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the company's stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 262,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 50,865 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,175,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,136,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,695,000 after buying an additional 214,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 147,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 46,759 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. VICI Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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