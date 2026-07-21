Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $425.98 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,584 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 251,138 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.83% of Electronic Arts worth $425,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Argus downgraded Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $209.29 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $203.56 and its 200 day moving average is $202.66. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $146.97 and a one year high of $209.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is 21.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total transaction of $302,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,233,547.76. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $507,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,490.30. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $6,292,058. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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