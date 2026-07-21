Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $431.28 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007,509 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.89% of Arrow Electronics worth $431,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,303,696.65. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,727,216. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Bank of America upgraded Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.00.

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Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $205.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $215.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $237.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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