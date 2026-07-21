Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $434.60 Million Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,239,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,153,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.30% of Antero Resources worth $434,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 59.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:AR opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.33. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $45.75.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report).

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