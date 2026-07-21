Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $462.15 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,142,278 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 303,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.16% of American International Group worth $462,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in American International Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded American International Group from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

American International Group Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE AIG opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.86%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. American International Group's payout ratio is 35.27%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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