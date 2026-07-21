Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $503.64 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,123,164 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 383,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.09% of MetLife worth $503,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,742,000 after buying an additional 46,469 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,016 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $81,494,000. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its stake in MetLife by 276.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 31,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 714,193 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $67.33 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. MetLife's payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $96.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on MetLife from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.57.

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About MetLife

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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