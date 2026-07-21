Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $586.92 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,527,135 shares of the company's stock after selling 555,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.93% of Elanco Animal Health worth $586,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,227,418 shares of the company's stock worth $797,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company's stock worth $331,669,000 after buying an additional 5,961,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,425,533 shares of the company's stock worth $213,343,000 after buying an additional 640,098 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,612,000 after buying an additional 799,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,789,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,376,000 after buying an additional 3,690,735 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 2.5%

ELAN opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 4,971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,911 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 160,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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