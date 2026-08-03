Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY - Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,900 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 143,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Bentley Systems worth $46,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,242,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 79,286 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company's stock.

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Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $58.64.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $424.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.80 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 18.12%.Bentley Systems's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Bentley Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BSY shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Bentley Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

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