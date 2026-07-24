Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,348,132 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 155,857 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.50% of W.P. Carey worth $227,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other W.P. Carey news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,268. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.89. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 6.29%. W.P. Carey's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is 160.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on W.P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised W.P. Carey from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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