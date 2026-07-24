Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 63,519 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.52% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $216,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $750,603,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $369,597,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 621.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $168,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,129.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,065 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $102,525,000 after purchasing an additional 715,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,848 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,105,000 after purchasing an additional 474,989 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "sector underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $132.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $153.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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