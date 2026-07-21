Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,197,464 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 207,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of CVS Health worth $516,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CVS Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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