Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,827,358 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 140,398 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.14% of Regions Financial worth $256,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the bank's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,781 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the bank's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,633 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.2%

RF opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $195,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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