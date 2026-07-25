Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931,104 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 82,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.50% of Brunswick worth $213,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Brunswick alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,572,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,252,000 after acquiring an additional 78,228 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Brunswick by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,651,000 after acquiring an additional 449,943 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,866,872 shares of the company's stock worth $138,597,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 23.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,420,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,492,000 after acquiring an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,528 shares of the company's stock worth $92,394,000 after buying an additional 62,202 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC opened at $79.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.33. Brunswick Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.81%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $2,148,901.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares in the company, valued at $22,236,927.36. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brunswick, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brunswick wasn't on the list.

While Brunswick currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here