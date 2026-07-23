Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872,867 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 163,966 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Fastenal worth $318,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,263 shares of the company's stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 55,191 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,491,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its position in Fastenal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 232,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company's stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $45.33 on Thursday. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock's 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 15.45%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Fastenal's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fastenal's payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Key Stories Impacting Fastenal

Here are the key news stories impacting Fastenal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fastenal’s dividend profile is drawing interest as the company was highlighted among high-yield, stable cash flow names, reinforcing its appeal for income-focused investors. Article Title

Fastenal’s dividend profile is drawing interest as the company was highlighted among high-yield, stable cash flow names, reinforcing its appeal for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Fastenal is extending industrial sales growth through contract wins and digital tools, suggesting its business model is still gaining traction. Article Title

Recent coverage says Fastenal is extending industrial sales growth through contract wins and digital tools, suggesting its business model is still gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: The company’s dividend increase and links to data-center-driven demand add to the bullish case, with investors viewing Fastenal as a beneficiary of long-term industrial infrastructure spending. Article Title

The company’s dividend increase and links to data-center-driven demand add to the bullish case, with investors viewing Fastenal as a beneficiary of long-term industrial infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are offering mixed views, with one note focusing on whether Fastenal’s premium valuation is justified by growth and execution. Article Title

Analysts are offering mixed views, with one note focusing on whether Fastenal’s premium valuation is justified by growth and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching the Q2 2026 earnings call transcript for guidance on margins, demand trends, and management’s outlook. Article Title

Investors are also watching the Q2 2026 earnings call transcript for guidance on margins, demand trends, and management’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Fastenal’s international revenue mix is being reviewed as a factor that could affect stability and future growth, but the impact is more analytical than immediately market-moving. Article Title

Fastenal’s international revenue mix is being reviewed as a factor that could affect stability and future growth, but the impact is more analytical than immediately market-moving. Negative Sentiment: Several reports warn that margin pressure and rising costs remain a key risk, which could limit upside if growth slows. Article Title

Several reports warn that margin pressure and rising costs remain a key risk, which could limit upside if growth slows. Negative Sentiment: Another note said Fastenal’s stock has been lagging some peers, indicating recent relative underperformance versus competitors. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fastenal from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal NASDAQ: FAST is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

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