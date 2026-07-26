Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB - Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693,630 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 313,362 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.50% of First Hawaiian worth $164,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the bank's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,119 shares of the bank's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,238 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,869 shares of the bank's stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 41.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230,841 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 67,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FHB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.25.

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Key First Hawaiian News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Hawaiian this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Hawaiian reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.60, ahead of the $0.58 consensus estimate, with revenue of $231.27 million also topping expectations; management also described the quarter as strong and declared a dividend. Article Title

First Hawaiian reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.60, ahead of the $0.58 consensus estimate, with revenue of $231.27 million also topping expectations; management also described the quarter as strong and declared a dividend. Positive Sentiment: The company’s earnings call transcript and analyst coverage suggest the quarter largely matched or slightly exceeded Wall Street’s key metrics, reinforcing that operating performance remains stable. Article Title

The company’s earnings call transcript and analyst coverage suggest the quarter largely matched or slightly exceeded Wall Street’s key metrics, reinforcing that operating performance remains stable. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, so it does not appear to be driving the stock move. Article Title

Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, so it does not appear to be driving the stock move. Negative Sentiment: A class-action firm announced it is investigating First Hawaiian in connection with the merger, which may create a modest legal overhang for shares. Article Title

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Hawaiian's dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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