Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,249,939 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.13% of HF Sinclair worth $577,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1,275.3% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,873,541 shares of the company's stock worth $86,333,000 after buying an additional 1,737,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 104.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,947,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,910,000 after acquiring an additional 994,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,964 shares of the company's stock worth $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 903,177 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,717,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,418,447 shares of the company's stock worth $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 608,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,253.84. This represents a 11.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $46,412.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,209,127.87. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Evercore began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday. They set an "in-line" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $91.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. HF Sinclair's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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