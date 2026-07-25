Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,492,832 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 118,043 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.53% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $201,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,091,846 shares of the company's stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 50,748 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $3,649,000. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,360,979 shares of the company's stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,688,047. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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