Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,577 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Transdigm Group worth $187,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,824 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $34,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,293,527,000 after buying an additional 268,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total value of $13,369,680.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,433,663.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,814,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,236.11 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,123.61 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,261.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,270.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Transdigm Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,477.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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